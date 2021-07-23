JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 633 ($8.27) and last traded at GBX 620 ($8.10). Approximately 136,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 227,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 616 ($8.05).

JTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 795 ($10.39) price target on shares of JTC in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 635.63. The firm has a market cap of £826.62 million and a PE ratio of 68.89.

In other JTC news, insider Martin Fotheringham sold 723,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.10), for a total value of £4,487,987.80 ($5,863,584.79).

About JTC

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

