JustBet (WINR) Price Hits $0.0010

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $607.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00039499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00103157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00143453 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,284.92 or 0.99708452 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.