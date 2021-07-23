K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$12.25

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$11.25 to C$12.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KNT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities set a C$11.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.95.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Director Saurabh Handa sold 74,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.17, for a total transaction of C$607,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,598,052.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

