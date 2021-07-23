Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kadmon’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of KDMN opened at $4.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $742.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

