Karpus Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUNE. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Dune Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

