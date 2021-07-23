Karpus Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,491,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,113,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,853,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,479,000.

Get Priveterra Acquisition alerts:

PMGMU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.