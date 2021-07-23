KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €66.00 ($77.65) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of €64.00 ($75.29).

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KBCSY. UBS Group upgraded KBC Group to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the company from €54.00 ($63.53) to €55.00 ($64.71) in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cheuvreux upgraded KBC Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded KBC Group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.58.

KBC Group stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.49. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $42.27.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 22.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

