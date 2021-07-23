KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Up 15.7% Over Last Week

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $131.17 or 0.00403684 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $76.89 million and $2.95 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00048004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.32 or 0.00854117 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,195,125 coins and its circulating supply is 586,205 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

