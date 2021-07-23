Kensico Capital Management Corp Acquires 19,200 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 5.7% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $177,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 3.9% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,393,170 shares of company stock worth $794,216,928 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.58.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $9.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $360.22. 443,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,612,467. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.90 and a twelve month high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.