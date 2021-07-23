Kensico Capital Management Corp Sells 539,400 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Kensico Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,310,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 539,400 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications accounts for about 3.3% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $100,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,633,000 after acquiring an additional 245,008 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,242,000 after acquiring an additional 529,174 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,469,000 after buying an additional 979,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,860,000 after buying an additional 851,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NUAN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.09. 17,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,081. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,753.38 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $55.13.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,637,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,116,239.38. Insiders sold a total of 258,390 shares of company stock worth $13,713,897 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.