KeyCorp Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $507.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $469.00 to $507.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PANW. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $404.73.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $398.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.39. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total transaction of $530,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,005,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,546 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,555 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $358,841,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 376,760 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $89,061,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,901,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

