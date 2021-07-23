KeyCorp Comments on NextEra Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for NextEra Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.51. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $149.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.03. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $4,764,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

