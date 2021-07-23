KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.54. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMG. Truist Securiti raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,723.65.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,798.40 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,094.93 and a 52 week high of $1,806.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 87.47, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,454.84.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,309 shares of company stock worth $19,365,245 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,796,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,121,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 231,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,325,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

