KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $237.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $168.75 to $177.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.50 to $187.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $213.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $156.25 to $172.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

NVDA stock opened at $195.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.64. The company has a market capitalization of $488.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $97.77 and a twelve month high of $208.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total value of $251,684.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,294.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

