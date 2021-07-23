KeyCorp Weighs in on Pinnacle West Capital Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report released on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

NYSE PNW opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.63. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

