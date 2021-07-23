Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$23.75

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$23.75 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KMP.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a C$21.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.23.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

TSE KMP.UN opened at C$20.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.98. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$15.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0567 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.