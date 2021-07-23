Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $2,752,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $135.08. 176,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,924. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

