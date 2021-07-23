Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $78,671,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3,997.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,263,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,027 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 350.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,530,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 205.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,022,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,657 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.08.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. Equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.46.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

