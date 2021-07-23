KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Major Shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. Sells 15,553 Shares

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $94,251.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,365.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $6.57 on Friday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $58.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.26% and a negative return on equity of 261.79%. The company had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. R. F. Lafferty lowered KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. 25.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

