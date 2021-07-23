KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Major Shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. Sells 23,626 Shares

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 23,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $172,469.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $58.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.31.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 261.79% and a negative net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in KLX Energy Services by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. R. F. Lafferty cut KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

