Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.80.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of KRNT opened at $125.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.63. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 596.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,375,000 after acquiring an additional 165,708 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 39.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after acquiring an additional 304,774 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,063,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.