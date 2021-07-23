Kuehne + Nagel International’s (KHNGY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $34.18 and a 52 week high of $71.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.16.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 4.92%. Research analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

