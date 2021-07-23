Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KRUS. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.83.

KRUS opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.13. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.