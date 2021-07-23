Kwikswap Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,366.00 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $303,098.03 and approximately $15,366.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kwikswap Protocol alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006262 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,272,613 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kwikswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kwikswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.