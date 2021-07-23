L Brands (NYSE:LB) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.92

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.92 and last traded at $77.40, with a volume of 12502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.35.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on L Brands from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.74.

Get L Brands alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,333,277. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.