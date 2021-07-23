Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Acquires 850 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. PTC makes up approximately 8.3% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in PTC were worth $16,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth $220,629,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after buying an additional 1,284,537 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth $106,965,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth $78,945,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 960,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,144,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,376. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $149.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.96.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.