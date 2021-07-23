Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Buys 2,305 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Seagen comprises approximately 4.1% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,102,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,118,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 849.3% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,874,000 after buying an additional 817,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 209.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after buying an additional 653,479 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $1,550,102.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,563,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,181 shares of company stock valued at $16,467,175. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.43. 9,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,411. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.09. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.