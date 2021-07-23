Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Has $359,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.2% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.93. 323,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,249,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.93.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

