Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) declared a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Lakeland Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 26.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $786.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LBAI shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

