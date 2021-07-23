Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) Stake Raised by Fort Baker Capital Management LP

Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its position in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,398 shares during the quarter. Landcadia Holdings III comprises about 3.2% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned 1.81% of Landcadia Holdings III worth $11,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landcadia Holdings III stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.13. 478,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,040. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About Landcadia Holdings III

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

