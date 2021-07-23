Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $380-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.50 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.270-$1.470 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LE. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Lands’ End news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.