Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Shares Up 8.7%

Largo Resources Ltd. (TSE:LGO)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.14 and last traded at C$19.89. 135,901 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 127,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.30.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Largo Resources to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Thursday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 8.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 137.93.
In other Largo Resources news, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total value of C$292,423.50. Also, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total value of C$221,688.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,240,582.50.
Largo Resources Company Profile (TSE:LGO)
Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.
See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.