Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Shares Up 8.7%

Largo Resources Ltd. (TSE:LGO)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.14 and last traded at C$19.89. 135,901 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 127,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Largo Resources to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 8.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 137.93.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$50.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 1.8890526 EPS for the current year.

In other Largo Resources news, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total value of C$292,423.50. Also, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total value of C$221,688.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,240,582.50.

Largo Resources Company Profile (TSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

