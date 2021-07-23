Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.46.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.93. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 33.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

