Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,461,000 after purchasing an additional 123,799 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Laureate Education by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Laureate Education by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 21,362 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 14,091 shares during the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

