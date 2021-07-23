Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on applying its expertise in bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform cancer therapy. LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is based in UTRECHT, The Netherlands. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LVTX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.00.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($12.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($12.01). The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter worth $42,903,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $3,249,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,791,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $12,377,000. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lava Therapeutics B.V.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

