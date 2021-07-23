LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. LCNB had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

NASDAQ:LCNB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,264. LCNB has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $212.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

