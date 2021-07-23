LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 56,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.40% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $34,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.87. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. Research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $1,282,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,892,257.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,631,847.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,879,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

