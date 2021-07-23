Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading 7.9% Higher

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s stock price traded up 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.58 and last traded at $93.46. 55,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,273,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.59.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.77.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMND. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the first quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lemonade by 2,053.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the first quarter worth $36,000. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

