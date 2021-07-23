Lennar Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $4.26 Per Share (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lennar in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.26 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LEN. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $100.11 on Wednesday. Lennar has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.15.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

