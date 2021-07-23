Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright Sells 7,120 Shares

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $11.84 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRT has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

