Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Raised to C$125.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cormark reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$105.36.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$105.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.56. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of C$33.01 and a 1-year high of C$109.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$94.08.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

