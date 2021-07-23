Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 18.31%.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.66. 4,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,571. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $109.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

LMST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $32,660.00. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.