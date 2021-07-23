Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of LIND opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 55,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $955,850.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle acquired 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $320,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,545.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 135,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,187 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth $22,816,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at $19,165,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 736,002 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at $13,776,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 371.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 714,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 562,704 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

