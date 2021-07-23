Linde (ETR:LIN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Linde plc (ETR:LIN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €247.20 ($290.82). Linde shares last traded at €246.15 ($289.59), with a volume of 577,061 shares.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) price target on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €261.29 ($307.41).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €244.11. The firm has a market cap of $130.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

