Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Línea Directa Aseguradora in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDAF remained flat at $$2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $2.24.

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

