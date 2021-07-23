Lion Point Capital LP Boosts Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Lion Point Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,318,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Arconic makes up approximately 6.1% of Lion Point Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lion Point Capital LP’s holdings in Arconic were worth $33,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 24.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arconic by 11.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 30.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 73,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arconic by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARNC opened at $32.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.55. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

In other Arconic news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $371,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,756 shares of company stock valued at $788,073. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

