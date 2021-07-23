Lisa Eggerton Sells 2,000 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $121,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Lisa Eggerton sold 18,730 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,311,474.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $123,280.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Lisa Eggerton sold 16,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $1,025,600.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Lisa Eggerton sold 16,122 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $896,544.42.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $67.76 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $162.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.35.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BigCommerce by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BigCommerce by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BigCommerce by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in BigCommerce by 3,116.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 87,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

