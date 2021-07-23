LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:LMAOU) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 26th

LMF Acquisition Opportunities’ (OTCMKTS:LMAOU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 26th. LMF Acquisition Opportunities had issued 9,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $457,000.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

