Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires Shares of 50,000 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned about 0.30% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at $1,047,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth about $105,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter worth about $105,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARYD opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

