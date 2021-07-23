Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires Shares of 50,000 Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at about $197,000.

RTPYU stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

